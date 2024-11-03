1 Hotel Offers Corn-Inspired Dinner Celebrating ‘Shucked’ at TPAC

Experience the Broadway musical comedy Shucked like never before, with a special corn-inspired dinner at 1 Kitchen Nashville from November 5 – 10, 2024. Offered every night of the show’s run at Tennessee Performing Arts Center, the $55 Shucked-inspired, farm-to-table menu will include dishes such as Charred Corn Bisque, a Corn and Hominy Salad, Heirloom Grits and Tomato Mushroom, and a Corn Custard Cake for dessert. “

“Corny” cocktails will also be available, including the Elote Fizz, a tequila drink with roasted corn milk and a tajin rim, and the Cobb County Old Fashioned, featuring Eagle Rare Single Barrel, corncob reduction syrup, and roasted corn husk bitters. The restaurant will also be offering complimentary valet for the evening, so guests can walk over to TPAC after dinner to catch the musical.

1 Kitchen celebrates local ingredients and is rooted in the belief that the closer things are to home, the better they taste. Through the ingredient-driven and zero-waste menu items helmed by 1 Hotel Nashville’s Culinary Director, Chris Crary, 1 Kitchen provides guests with a clean, nourishing, and seasonal menu featuring the best hyperlocal ingredients available. 1 Kitchen’s biodynamic and organic wine list, sustainable cocktail program, and regional whiskies and bourbons can be found paired alongside recognizable, crave-worthy, farm-to-table dishes like Beet Wellington, Charred Cauliflower, and Chicken Bolognese. 1 Kitchen is designed to feel like home, a place where guests can connect, eat, and be well, all while listening to live music and savoring the flavors that come straight from the garden.

