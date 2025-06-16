1 Arrested, 1 Injured in Murfreesboro Bar Shooting

June 15, 2025 – A man has been arrested after allegedly firing shots, striking a bar patron in the leg, according to Murfreesboro Police Department detectives.

Ronnie Malone, 48, was taken into custody as he attempted to run from the scene. Police charged Malone with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count of employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The preliminary investigation shows Malone was kicked out of the MJ’s Pool Hall on NW Broad Street by security after causing a disturbance with a bartender shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, June 15. Malone allegedly fired several shots, striking a man in the leg who was inside the bar. The shooting victim was treated and released from the hospital. The glass door of the business as was shattered by bullets.

The investigation remains active and is being led by the Murfreesboro Criminal Investigations Unit Violent Crimes detectives.

Malone was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $950,000 bond.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Murfreesboro Police

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email