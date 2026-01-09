1/9/26: Overcast and 68°F, Moderate Flood Watch for Rutherford, Rain Expected

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Giles, Grundy, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne and White. * WHEN…Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until 6:00 PM CST on January 10, 2026, due to potential flash flooding from excessive rainfall. Currently, in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 67.6°F and winds at 5.7 mph. There has been no precipitation so far.

Today reached a high near 68.7°F with winds peaking at 19 mph. The chance of precipitation stood at 95%, with moderate rain totaling an expected 0.4 inches. Looking ahead to tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 61.3°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 6.3 mph, and the probability of precipitation will decrease to 39% under continued overcast conditions.

Residents are advised to stay alert to the possibility of creeks and streams rising out of their banks, which could lead to flooding in low-lying areas. The Moderate Flood Watch covers multiple counties, including Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Giles, Grundy, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, and White. Please stay informed on the latest weather updates and take necessary precautions.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 61°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 2.5 (Low) Precip 95% chance · 0.4 in Now 68°F · feels 70°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 69°F 61°F Rain: moderate Saturday 60°F 39°F Rain: slight Sunday 41°F 29°F Overcast Monday 47°F 28°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 54°F 32°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 30°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 31°F 21°F Overcast

