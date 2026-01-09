1/9/26: Overcast, 63.5°F; Moderate Flood Watch for Rutherford, Active Evenings

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Giles, Grundy, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne and White. * WHEN…Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until Saturday at 1:00 PM local time, due to potential flash flooding from excessive rainfall.

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 63.5°F and winds at 5.7 mph. No precipitation is currently occurring. Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 67.8°F and weather was marked by moderate rain.

Tonight, expect overcast skies with a low of 60.8°F and lighter winds up to 4.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease to 22%.

Residents are advised to stay alert as creeks and streams may rise out of their banks, creating the potential for flooding. Stay tuned to local updates and continue to monitor weather conditions closely.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 61°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 2.5 (Low) Precip 95% chance · 0.36 in Now 64°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 68°F 61°F Rain: moderate Saturday 61°F 39°F Rain: moderate Sunday 41°F 29°F Overcast Monday 47°F 28°F Partly cloudy Tuesday 54°F 32°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 30°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 31°F 21°F Overcast

