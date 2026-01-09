1/9/26: Overcast, 63.5°F; Moderate Flood Watch for Rutherford, Active Evenings

Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Giles, Grundy, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne and White.

* WHEN…Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-01-09T17:45:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-10T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until Saturday at 1:00 PM local time, due to potential flash flooding from excessive rainfall.

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 63.5°F and winds at 5.7 mph. No precipitation is currently occurring. Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 67.8°F and weather was marked by moderate rain.

Tonight, expect overcast skies with a low of 60.8°F and lighter winds up to 4.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease to 22%.

Residents are advised to stay alert as creeks and streams may rise out of their banks, creating the potential for flooding. Stay tuned to local updates and continue to monitor weather conditions closely.

Today's Details

High
68°F
Low
61°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
93%
UV Index
2.5 (Low)
Precip
95% chance · 0.36 in
Now
64°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 68°F 61°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 61°F 39°F Rain: moderate
Sunday 41°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 47°F 28°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 54°F 32°F Overcast
Wednesday 52°F 30°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 31°F 21°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

