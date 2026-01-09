1/9/26: Moderate Flood Watch in Rutherford, Heavy Rain Expected, High 69°F

Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN…Through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Showers will develop tonight and increase on day. The heaviest rain will come Friday night with totals reaching 1.5 to 2.5 inches for much of the area with locally higher amounts possible. Heavy downpours will likely cause flash flooding of streets and low lying areas. Small streams may flood, especially tributaries of the Duck River. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-01-09T12:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-10T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until 1:00 PM CST on January 10, 2026, due to potential flooding from excessive rainfall.

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 64.8°F. Winds are blowing at a brisk pace of 18.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 69.4°F and drop to a low of 59.9°F by tonight. The wind will continue at speeds up to 19 mph. Heavy rain is anticipated, with a 93% chance of precipitation and an expected total of 2.48 inches of rain.

Tonight, conditions will remain mild with the temperature holding steady at the low of 59.9°F. Wind speed will decrease to up to 8.9 mph, with a lower precipitation chance of 19% and moderate drizzle likely.

Residents are advised to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and prepare for potential flooding impacts due to the ongoing rain and saturated ground conditions.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
60°F
Wind
19 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
2.3 (Low)
Precip
93% chance · 2.48 in
Now
65°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:49pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 69°F 60°F Rain: heavy
Saturday 60°F 39°F Rain: slight
Sunday 41°F 29°F Partly cloudy
Monday 47°F 28°F Overcast
Tuesday 54°F 32°F Overcast
Wednesday 50°F 30°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 29°F 22°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

