1/9/26: Moderate Flood Watch in Rutherford as Light Drizzle Continues, 62°F

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Coffee, Cumberland, De Kalb, Giles, Grundy, Lawrence, Lewis, Marshall, Maury, Putnam, Rutherford, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne and White. * WHEN…Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – 24-hour rainfall totals of 1-2 inches have occurred across the watch area which have led to saturated soils. Additional rainfall overnight, though not expected to be particularly heavy, could lead to isolated flooding. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and other parts of Middle Tennessee through Saturday morning due to potential flooding from excessive rainfall. As of 9:30 PM local time in Rutherford County, conditions are marked by a light drizzle with a temperature of 62.2°F and a gentle breeze at 1.1 mph.

Earlier today, the area experienced moderate rain reaching a high of 67.8°F and wind gusts up to 19 mph. Total rainfall for the day amounted to 0.36 inches, consistent with the forecasted 95% chance of precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, the overcast conditions will continue, with the temperatures holding steady at the current low of 62.2°F. Winds are expected to calm slightly to a high of 5.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation will substantially decrease to 18%.

Residents are advised to stay aware of the possibility of creeks and streams rising out of their banks, leading to potential flooding in the alerted regions. Monitor local weather updates and adhere to any advisories from officials.

Today's Details High 68°F Low 62°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 2.5 (Low) Precip 95% chance · 0.36 in Now 62°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:49pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 68°F 62°F Rain: moderate Saturday 62°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 38°F 29°F Overcast Monday 47°F 28°F Overcast Tuesday 54°F 33°F Overcast Wednesday 52°F 27°F Drizzle: light Thursday 31°F 22°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email