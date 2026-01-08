1/8/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, 48°F, Light Drizzle Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 48.4°F with an overcast sky, winds are at a gentle 4.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 69.6°F and drop to a low of 44.6°F. It will remain mostly overcast with a slight chance of light drizzle, as precipitation totals are projected to be minimal at 0.01 inches. Winds could pick up, reaching up to 16.5 mph.

Tonight, the weather will be similar with the temperature maintaining a warmer low of 62.1°F. The chance of light drizzle continues with winds persisting around 16.5 mph.

No official weather warnings are in effect for Rutherford County today. Residents can expect a mostly quiet day with gentle winds and very light rainfall, if any at all.

Today's Details High 70°F Low 45°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 93% UV Index 2.5 (Low) Precip 3% chance · 0.01 in Now 48°F · feels 46°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 70°F 45°F Drizzle: light Friday 66°F 52°F Rain: heavy Saturday 62°F 42°F Rain: heavy Sunday 40°F 29°F Overcast Monday 45°F 27°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 30°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 35°F Drizzle: light

