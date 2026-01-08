1/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch in Rutherford, Overcast Evening, High 70.9

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Showers will develop tonight and increase on Friday. The heaviest rain will come Friday night with totals reaching 2 to 3 inches for much of the area with locally higher amounts possible. Heavy downpours will likely cause flash flooding of streets and low lying areas. Small streams may flood, especially tributaries of the Duck River. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until 6:00 PM CST on January 10, 2026, due to potential flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

As of 5:30 PM this evening in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 65.8°F. Winds are blowing at 13.1 mph, with no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70.9°F and a low of 44.6°F. Winds peaked at 16.8 mph and there was a light drizzle, although total precipitation remained at zero inches. The chance of precipitation was low at 3%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 63.3°F. Winds will continue at speeds up to 16.8 mph, and conditions will remain overcast with a continued low precipitation chance of 3%.

Residents are advised to remain alert to the conditions due to the ongoing flood watch, particularly in areas prone to flooding.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 45°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 3% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 63°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 71°F 45°F Drizzle: light Friday 68°F 51°F Rain: heavy Saturday 61°F 44°F Rain: slight Sunday 42°F 28°F Overcast Monday 46°F 27°F Overcast Tuesday 51°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 43°F 37°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email