1/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch in Rutherford Amid Clear Skies, High 71.1

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Showers will develop tonight and increase on Friday. The heaviest rain will come Friday night with totals reaching 2 to 3 inches for much of the area with locally higher amounts possible. Heavy downpours will likely cause flash flooding of streets and low lying areas. Small streams may flood, especially tributaries of the Duck River. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas until January 10th at 1:00 PM CST, with potential for flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

As of 2:45 PM today in Rutherford County, the weather is predominately clear with a temperature of 69.4°F. Winds are blowing at 15.2 mph with no precipitation currently reported. Conditions for today reached a high of 71.1°F with winds up to 17.7 mph and minimal cloud cover.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop slightly to a low of 63.3°F. Skies will remain overcast, and the wind will continue to gust up to 17.7 mph, mirroring today’s conditions. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.

Residents are advised to stay alert due to the Moderate Flood Watch, and to be prepared for possible flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Keep abreast of any updates or changes to the weather conditions as issued by local weather authorities.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 45°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 64% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 69°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 71°F 45°F Overcast Friday 68°F 51°F Rain: slight Saturday 61°F 44°F Rain: slight Sunday 42°F 28°F Overcast Monday 46°F 27°F Overcast Tuesday 51°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 43°F 37°F Drizzle: light

