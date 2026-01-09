1/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Alert for Middle Tennessee, Light Drizzle, Cool 65.7°F Tonight

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…From Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS…Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – Showers will develop tonight and increase on Friday. The heaviest rain will come Friday night with totals reaching 2 to 3 inches for much of the area with locally higher amounts possible. Heavy downpours will likely cause flash flooding of streets and low lying areas. Small streams may flood, especially tributaries of the Duck River. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for Rutherford County and surrounding areas from January 9, 12:00 PM until January 10, 6:00 PM. Excessive rainfall leading to possible flash flooding is the primary concern.

As of 9:30 PM, conditions in Rutherford County are marked by a light drizzle with a current temperature of 65.7°F. Winds are blowing at 13.9 mph, with no recorded precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 70.9°F after a low of 44.6°F. Winds peaked at 16.6 mph, while precipitation chances remained low at 2%.

Tonight, expect overcast skies with a low temperature nearing 64.9°F. Winds may continue at speeds up to 16.6 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.

Residents should stay aware of the potential flooding and follow updates and guidance from local authorities regarding the flood watch.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 45°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 74% UV Index 2.7 (Low) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 66°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:48pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 71°F 45°F Drizzle: light Friday 68°F 55°F Rain: moderate Saturday 58°F 41°F Rain: slight Sunday 40°F 29°F Overcast Monday 47°F 27°F Overcast Tuesday 53°F 31°F Overcast Wednesday 51°F 39°F Drizzle: light

