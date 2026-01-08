1/7/26: Partly Cloudy Evening with a Cool 47°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 47.1°F with light winds moving at 3.2 mph and no precipitation. The skies are partly cloudy.
Earlier today, the area enjoyed mild temperatures with a high of 65.3°F and a low of 46.8°F. The wind remained gentle, peaking up to 5.5 mph, and there was no precipitation. Morning fog was reported, which cleared later.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to remain steady with a low near 46.8°F. The wind will continue at a speed similar to today’s peak of 5.5 mph. The skies will turn overcast as the night progresses, but no precipitation is expected.
Residents should expect a quiet night ahead with stable weather conditions.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|65°F
|47°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|69°F
|44°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|67°F
|59°F
|Rain: slight
|Saturday
|64°F
|39°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|40°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|46°F
|27°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|49°F
|30°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!