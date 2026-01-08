1/7/26: Partly Cloudy Evening with a Cool 47°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
23

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 47.1°F with light winds moving at 3.2 mph and no precipitation. The skies are partly cloudy.

Earlier today, the area enjoyed mild temperatures with a high of 65.3°F and a low of 46.8°F. The wind remained gentle, peaking up to 5.5 mph, and there was no precipitation. Morning fog was reported, which cleared later.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to remain steady with a low near 46.8°F. The wind will continue at a speed similar to today’s peak of 5.5 mph. The skies will turn overcast as the night progresses, but no precipitation is expected.

Residents should expect a quiet night ahead with stable weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
47°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 43°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 65°F 47°F Fog
Thursday 69°F 44°F Drizzle: light
Friday 67°F 59°F Rain: slight
Saturday 64°F 39°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 40°F 28°F Overcast
Monday 46°F 27°F Clear sky
Tuesday 49°F 30°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR