1/7/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, High 65, Cooling to 49 Overnight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 56.8°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds are calm at 5.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 65.3°F while the lowest temperature was 48.6°F. The wind speed stayed relatively mild, peaking at 5.7 mph, and there were no chances of precipitation throughout the day. A foggy morning had been observed but had cleared as the day progressed.

Looking ahead into tonight, the weather is expected to turn overcast with temperatures holding steady at a low of 48.6°F. Wind conditions will remain similar to today, not exceeding 5.7 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, ensuring a dry evening.

Residents can expect cool and stable weather conditions to continue into the evening without any significant changes or weather advisories to take note of.

Today's Details

High
65°F
Low
49°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
51%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
57°F · feels 52°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 65°F 49°F Fog
Thursday 67°F 47°F Fog
Friday 64°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 65°F 40°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 40°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 44°F 27°F Clear sky
Tuesday 49°F 30°F Overcast

