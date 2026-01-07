1/7/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, High 65, Cooling to 49 Overnight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 56.8°F under partly cloudy skies. Winds are calm at 5.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the high reached 65.3°F while the lowest temperature was 48.6°F. The wind speed stayed relatively mild, peaking at 5.7 mph, and there were no chances of precipitation throughout the day. A foggy morning had been observed but had cleared as the day progressed.
Looking ahead into tonight, the weather is expected to turn overcast with temperatures holding steady at a low of 48.6°F. Wind conditions will remain similar to today, not exceeding 5.7 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain at 0%, ensuring a dry evening.
Residents can expect cool and stable weather conditions to continue into the evening without any significant changes or weather advisories to take note of.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|65°F
|49°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|67°F
|47°F
|Fog
|Friday
|64°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|65°F
|40°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|40°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|44°F
|27°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|49°F
|30°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!