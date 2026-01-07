1/7/26: Dense Fog Advisory in Rutherford, Overcast, High 64, Low 48.4

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.
A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until 9 AM CST today, January 7th, 2026. This advisory warns of visibility one quarter mile or less due to dense fog, which could make driving conditions hazardous.
As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 55.8°F with overcast skies and a light breeze of 3.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s weather is expected to remain mostly overcast with a high of 64°F and winds peaking at 5 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be minimal with a total of 0 inches expected.
Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 48.4°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with light winds up to 4.8 mph, maintaining a 0% chance of precipitation.
Residents should remain cautious while traveling in foggy conditions this morning, adhering to the visibility advisory until it expires at 9 AM CST.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|64°F
|48°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|67°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|67°F
|41°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|41°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|46°F
|28°F
|Clear sky
|Tuesday
|50°F
|31°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!