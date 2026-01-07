1/7/26: Dense Fog Advisory in Rutherford, Overcast, High 64, Low 48.4

Dense Fog Advisory

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

From 2026-01-07T08:17:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-07T15:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until 9 AM CST today, January 7th, 2026. This advisory warns of visibility one quarter mile or less due to dense fog, which could make driving conditions hazardous.

As of 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 55.8°F with overcast skies and a light breeze of 3.4 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s weather is expected to remain mostly overcast with a high of 64°F and winds peaking at 5 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues to be minimal with a total of 0 inches expected.

Tonight, temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 48.4°F. Conditions will remain overcast, with light winds up to 4.8 mph, maintaining a 0% chance of precipitation.

Residents should remain cautious while traveling in foggy conditions this morning, adhering to the visibility advisory until it expires at 9 AM CST.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
48°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
97%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:47pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 64°F 48°F Fog
Thursday 67°F 43°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 67°F 41°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 41°F 30°F Overcast
Monday 46°F 28°F Clear sky
Tuesday 50°F 31°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

