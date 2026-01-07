1/7/26: Clear Skies and Mild at 64°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 64.2°F and winds moving at a mild speed of 3 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today.

Today’s temperature peaked at 64.2°F while the overnight low is forecast to drop to 48.2°F. Winds throughout the day reached up to 5.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%, with no precip recorded.

Tonight, the weather is expected to shift as skies become overcast. However, temperatures will maintain a steady low at around 48.2°F with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 5.5 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal, maintaining at 0%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a tranquil atmosphere into the evening with no significant changes or weather warnings currently issued.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 48°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 64°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:47pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 64°F 48°F Fog Thursday 67°F 46°F Overcast Friday 64°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 65°F 40°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 40°F 29°F Overcast Monday 44°F 27°F Mainly clear Tuesday 49°F 30°F Overcast

