1/7/26: Clear Skies and Mild at 64°F in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather features a clear sky with a temperature of 64.2°F and winds moving at a mild speed of 3 mph. There has been no precipitation reported today.
Today’s temperature peaked at 64.2°F while the overnight low is forecast to drop to 48.2°F. Winds throughout the day reached up to 5.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%, with no precip recorded.
Tonight, the weather is expected to shift as skies become overcast. However, temperatures will maintain a steady low at around 48.2°F with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 5.5 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal, maintaining at 0%.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect a tranquil atmosphere into the evening with no significant changes or weather warnings currently issued.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|64°F
|48°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|67°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|64°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|65°F
|40°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|40°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|44°F
|27°F
|Mainly clear
|Tuesday
|49°F
|30°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
