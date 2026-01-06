1/6/26: Overcast Morning with Mild 56°F and Light Breezes

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 55.8°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 14.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Throughout the day, conditions are expected to remain largely overcast, with a slight chance of light drizzle. The temperature will reach a high of 66°F, while the wind could increase up to 18.3 mph. Despite the cloud cover and winds, the probability of precipitation remains low at just 2%.
Tonight, the skies will clear, and temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 54.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease significantly, reaching up to only 8.3 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal at 1%.
This brief weather overview focuses exclusively on the observable and forecasted conditions without the presence of any weather alerts or warnings. Always consider staying updated with the latest weather forecasts throughout the day.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|66°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|60°F
|44°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|68°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|68°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Sunday
|46°F
|30°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|43°F
|28°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
