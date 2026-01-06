1/6/26: Overcast Morning with Mild 56°F and Light Breezes

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 55.8°F. Winds are blowing at a speed of 14.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Throughout the day, conditions are expected to remain largely overcast, with a slight chance of light drizzle. The temperature will reach a high of 66°F, while the wind could increase up to 18.3 mph. Despite the cloud cover and winds, the probability of precipitation remains low at just 2%.

Tonight, the skies will clear, and temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 54.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease significantly, reaching up to only 8.3 mph. The chance of rain continues to be minimal at 1%.

This brief weather overview focuses exclusively on the observable and forecasted conditions without the presence of any weather alerts or warnings. Always consider staying updated with the latest weather forecasts throughout the day.

Today's Details High 66°F Low 50°F Wind 18 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 1.3 (Low) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 60°F 44°F Fog Thursday 68°F 50°F Overcast Friday 65°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 68°F 47°F Rain: moderate Sunday 46°F 30°F Drizzle: light Monday 43°F 28°F Clear sky

