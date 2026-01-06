1/6/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Rutherford County with Temps Near 59°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with the temperature at 59.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 8.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 62.8°F and dropped to a low of 50.4°F. The day was overcast, but rainfall remained absent, with a precipitation chance at just 1%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature dipping to a low of 53.4°F. Wind speeds are forecasted to decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation through the night.

Overall, the area is experiencing mild and dry conditions, with no severe weather alerts in effect. Residents should enjoy a pleasant evening and a clear night ahead.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
50°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 63°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 60°F 42°F Fog
Thursday 67°F 39°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 65°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 43°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 46°F 27°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

