1/6/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Rutherford County with Temps Near 59°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with the temperature at 59.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 8.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 62.8°F and dropped to a low of 50.4°F. The day was overcast, but rainfall remained absent, with a precipitation chance at just 1%.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with the temperature dipping to a low of 53.4°F. Wind speeds are forecasted to decrease slightly, reaching up to 7.6 mph. There is no chance of precipitation through the night.

Overall, the area is experiencing mild and dry conditions, with no severe weather alerts in effect. Residents should enjoy a pleasant evening and a clear night ahead.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 50°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 1 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 59°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 63°F 50°F Overcast Wednesday 60°F 42°F Fog Thursday 67°F 39°F Overcast Friday 65°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 65°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 43°F 29°F Overcast Monday 46°F 27°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email