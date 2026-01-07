1/6/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Holds at 53

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.7°F. Winds are gentle at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.8°F and dipped to a low of 50.4°F. The sky was overcast, but precipitation remained negligible with a chance at only 1%. Winds peaked at 12.2 mph.
For the rest of the night, conditions are expected to remain clear with a low of 51.8°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, not exceeding 5.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted.
Residents can enjoy a calm and clear evening with no weather disruptions or official warnings in effect.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|63°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|44°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|69°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|65°F
|59°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|65°F
|43°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Sunday
|43°F
|29°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|46°F
|27°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
