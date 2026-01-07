1/6/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Holds at 53

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.7°F. Winds are gentle at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.8°F and dipped to a low of 50.4°F. The sky was overcast, but precipitation remained negligible with a chance at only 1%. Winds peaked at 12.2 mph.

For the rest of the night, conditions are expected to remain clear with a low of 51.8°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, not exceeding 5.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted.

Residents can enjoy a calm and clear evening with no weather disruptions or official warnings in effect.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 50°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 1 (Low) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 53°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:46pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 63°F 50°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 44°F Fog Thursday 69°F 40°F Overcast Friday 65°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 65°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate Sunday 43°F 29°F Overcast Monday 46°F 27°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email