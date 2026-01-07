1/6/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temp Holds at 53

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 52.7°F. Winds are gentle at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.8°F and dipped to a low of 50.4°F. The sky was overcast, but precipitation remained negligible with a chance at only 1%. Winds peaked at 12.2 mph.

For the rest of the night, conditions are expected to remain clear with a low of 51.8°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, not exceeding 5.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted.

Residents can enjoy a calm and clear evening with no weather disruptions or official warnings in effect.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
50°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
53°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:46pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 63°F 50°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 44°F Fog
Thursday 69°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 59°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 65°F 43°F Rain showers: moderate
Sunday 43°F 29°F Overcast
Monday 46°F 27°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

