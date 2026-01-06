1/5/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County, Cooling to 49.6°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature currently stands at 49.6°F, with an overcast sky and winds blowing at 8.1 mph. No precipitation is reported at the moment.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 64°F and a low of 28.2°F. Conditions remained predominantly overcast throughout the day with wind speeds reaching up to 11.6 mph. There was no precipitation, aligning with the zero percent chance forecasted.

Tonight, the weather is expected to clear up as the temperature dips slightly to a low of 49.5°F. Winds will continue at a slightly reduced speed of up to 10.1 mph. The sky is expected to clear, marking a noticeable change from today’s overcast conditions.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a peaceful night with clear skies and mild winds, perfect for any late evening activities or outdoor plans.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 28°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 50°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 64°F 28°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 41°F Fog Thursday 67°F 51°F Overcast Friday 66°F 56°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 58°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 40°F 29°F Partly cloudy

