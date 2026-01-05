1/5/26: Clear Sky and Mild at 63°F, Calm with Light Winds Up to 11 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, current weather conditions report a clear sky with a temperature of 63.3°F. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 63.1°F after starting at a low of 28.2°F in the morning. Winds throughout the day peaked at 11.6 mph. Despite overcast conditions earlier, no precipitation was noted, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.
Moving into tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures dipping to a low of 51.3°F. Wind speeds are projected to continue at a similar pace, up to 11.4 mph, with continued zero chance of precipitation.
Residents can expect a calm evening with manageable temperatures and no disruptive weather conditions expected through tonight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|63°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|63°F
|45°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|66°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|65°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|58°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|49°F
|34°F
|Clear sky
Next 24 Hours
