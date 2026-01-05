1/5/26: Clear Sky and Mild at 63°F, Calm with Light Winds Up to 11 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, current weather conditions report a clear sky with a temperature of 63.3°F. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 63.1°F after starting at a low of 28.2°F in the morning. Winds throughout the day peaked at 11.6 mph. Despite overcast conditions earlier, no precipitation was noted, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Moving into tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures dipping to a low of 51.3°F. Wind speeds are projected to continue at a similar pace, up to 11.4 mph, with continued zero chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect a calm evening with manageable temperatures and no disruptive weather conditions expected through tonight.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
28°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
63°F · feels 58°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 63°F 28°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 45°F Fog
Thursday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Friday 65°F 56°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 58°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 49°F 34°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

