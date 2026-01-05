1/5/26: Clear Sky and Mild at 63°F, Calm with Light Winds Up to 11 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, current weather conditions report a clear sky with a temperature of 63.3°F. Winds are blowing at 11.2 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 63.1°F after starting at a low of 28.2°F in the morning. Winds throughout the day peaked at 11.6 mph. Despite overcast conditions earlier, no precipitation was noted, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Moving into tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures dipping to a low of 51.3°F. Wind speeds are projected to continue at a similar pace, up to 11.4 mph, with continued zero chance of precipitation.

Residents can expect a calm evening with manageable temperatures and no disruptive weather conditions expected through tonight.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 28°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 53% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 63°F · feels 58°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 63°F 28°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 45°F Fog Thursday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light Friday 65°F 56°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 58°F 38°F Drizzle: light Sunday 49°F 34°F Clear sky

