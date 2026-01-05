1/5/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 31°F, Highs to Reach 61 Later

By
Source Staff
-
0
41

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 30.9°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.9 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 61.3°F with the lows dipping to 28.2°F tonight. The sky will remain overcast throughout the day. Winds could increase to up to 12.3 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains low at only 1%.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are forecast to be warmer with a low of around 50°F. The wind conditions will remain consistent with daytime speeds, continuing at up to 12.3 mph.

Residents should enjoy the clear, calm weather conditions today and tonight, as there are no extreme weather changes or official warnings in effect.

Today's Details

High
61°F
Low
28°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 24°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 61°F 28°F Overcast
Tuesday 62°F 51°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 46°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 47°F Overcast
Friday 65°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 60°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 43°F 31°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR