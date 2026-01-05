1/5/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Morning at 31°F, Highs to Reach 61 Later

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 30.9°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.9 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 61.3°F with the lows dipping to 28.2°F tonight. The sky will remain overcast throughout the day. Winds could increase to up to 12.3 mph, but the chance of precipitation remains low at only 1%.

Tonight, the clear skies will continue, and temperatures are forecast to be warmer with a low of around 50°F. The wind conditions will remain consistent with daytime speeds, continuing at up to 12.3 mph.

Residents should enjoy the clear, calm weather conditions today and tonight, as there are no extreme weather changes or official warnings in effect.

Today's Details High 61°F Low 28°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 24°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 61°F 28°F Overcast Tuesday 62°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 63°F 46°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 47°F Overcast Friday 65°F 60°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 60°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 43°F 31°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

