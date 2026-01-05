1/5/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Current Temp 56°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 56.1°F. Winds are blowing at 9.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation today. The sky remains clear as the evening progresses.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 64°F after starting from a low of 28.2°F in the morning. Winds peaked at about 11.6 mph, and conditions stayed dry with no precipitation recorded. The day was primarily overcast before clearing up.

Tonight, expect continued clear skies with the temperature dropping to a low of 50.7°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to reach up to 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to remain at zero percent, promising a dry and cool evening ahead.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
28°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
66%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 51°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 64°F 28°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 63°F 45°F Fog
Thursday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Friday 65°F 56°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 58°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 49°F 34°F Clear sky

Next 24 Hours

