1/4/26: Overcast Evening in Rutherford County with a Chill at 39°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 38.7°F and light winds blowing at 2.1 mph. There is no precipitation currently being reported.

Earlier today, the highest temperature recorded was 51.3°F, while the lowest dipped to 28.2°F. The day remained overcast, with wind speeds reaching up to 5.9 mph and no rainfall. The weather conditions have stayed consistent into the night, maintaining a cloudy sky.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a slight decrease in temperature with a low of 36.3°F. Winds are expected to remain mild, reaching up to 4.7 mph, and the likelihood of precipitation continues to be nearly non-existent with overcast conditions persisting.

In summary, Rutherford County is experiencing calm and dry weather conditions this evening with an overcast sky. No official weather warnings are in place, and the steady, mild conditions are expected to continue into early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 51°F Low 28°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 62% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 39°F · feels 33°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 51°F 28°F Overcast Monday 62°F 33°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 51°F Overcast Wednesday 64°F 47°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 50°F Overcast Friday 66°F 57°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 54°F 35°F Drizzle: light

