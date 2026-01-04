1/4/26: Overcast Day Cooled to 44.8°F, Remaining Cloudy Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 44.8°F with overcast skies. The wind is moving at a gentle pace of 4.7 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 51.3°F and dropped to a low of 28.2°F in the morning. The day remained predominantly overcast with very light winds, reaching up to 5.9 mph, and no precipitation.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain cloudy with the temperature forecasted to go down to 36°F. The wind will continue at a similar pace of up to 4.5 mph. Like today, there is no chance of precipitation through the night.

Residents can expect the overcast conditions to persist without significant changes in wind speed or temperature. There are no weather warnings in effect.

Today's Details High 51°F Low 28°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 40% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 45°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 51°F 28°F Overcast Monday 61°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 49°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 65°F 48°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 60°F 39°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

