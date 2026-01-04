1/4/26: Overcast Day Cooled to 44.8°F, Remaining Cloudy Tonight

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 44.8°F with overcast skies. The wind is moving at a gentle pace of 4.7 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 51.3°F and dropped to a low of 28.2°F in the morning. The day remained predominantly overcast with very light winds, reaching up to 5.9 mph, and no precipitation.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain cloudy with the temperature forecasted to go down to 36°F. The wind will continue at a similar pace of up to 4.5 mph. Like today, there is no chance of precipitation through the night.

Residents can expect the overcast conditions to persist without significant changes in wind speed or temperature. There are no weather warnings in effect.

Today's Details

High
51°F
Low
28°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
40%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
45°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 51°F 28°F Overcast
Monday 61°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 48°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 60°F 39°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

