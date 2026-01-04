1/4/26: Clear Sky and Chilly at 29°F with Highs Reaching 47°F Today

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, conditions are currently clear with a temperature of 29.1°F. Winds are calm at 3 mph, and there is no precipitation reported.

Today, the weather will remain overcast following the clear morning, with temperatures expected to reach a high of 47.1°F. The lowest temperature early this morning was 29.1°F. Wind speeds will continue to be mild, peaking at about 5.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains nearly negligible at 1%.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will persist, and temperatures are forecasted to drop to a low of 34°F. Winds will slightly decrease, maintaining a gentle breeze at up to 4.7 mph. Similar to today, the precipitation probability will continue to be minimal.

Residents and visitors should dress appropriately for the chilly temperatures and carry on with daily activities as no severe weather warnings are in place, ensuring a calm weather day ahead.

Today's Details High 47°F Low 29°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 47°F 29°F Overcast Monday 60°F 31°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 64°F 49°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 52°F Rain showers: slight Friday 65°F 50°F Rain showers: slight Saturday 51°F 36°F Drizzle: moderate

