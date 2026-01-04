1/4/26: Clear Skies and High of 50.2 in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 50.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today’s high reached 50.2°F with low temperatures early in the morning around 28.2°F. Wind speeds have been mild, peaking up to 5.9 mph. The sky has remained overcast throughout the day, and the chance of precipitation stayed at 0%.

Tonight, the forecast suggests similar conditions with mostly overcast skies. Temperatures are expected to be cooler than during the day, with a low of 36.1°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, reaching up to 5.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%.

Residents of Rutherford County can expect a stable weather pattern to continue into the evening with no significant changes or weather alerts indicated.

Today's Details

High
50°F
Low
28°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
35%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
50°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 50°F 28°F Overcast
Monday 61°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 48°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 60°F 39°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

