1/4/26: Clear Skies and High of 50.2 in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 50.2°F. Winds are currently blowing at 3.7 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Today’s high reached 50.2°F with low temperatures early in the morning around 28.2°F. Wind speeds have been mild, peaking up to 5.9 mph. The sky has remained overcast throughout the day, and the chance of precipitation stayed at 0%.
Tonight, the forecast suggests similar conditions with mostly overcast skies. Temperatures are expected to be cooler than during the day, with a low of 36.1°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, reaching up to 5.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%.
Residents of Rutherford County can expect a stable weather pattern to continue into the evening with no significant changes or weather alerts indicated.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|50°F
|28°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|61°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|61°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|65°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|67°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|65°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Saturday
|60°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
