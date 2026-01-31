Saturday, January 31, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 1/31/26: Overcast and Chilly at 20.5°F, Wind Around 14.5 mph

1/31/26: Overcast and Chilly at 20.5°F, Wind Around 14.5 mph

By
Source Staff
-
0
26

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 20.5°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 14.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures peaked slightly above the current level at 20.3°F and dipped to a low of 14.5°F earlier. Winds reached up to 15.2 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained nearly non-existent at 1%.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with the temperature expected to hold at today’s low of 14.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 11.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for this evening.

Residents can expect similar overcast conditions to persist, with consistent temperatures and minimal wind variation into the night.

Today's Details

High
20°F
Low
15°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
20°F · feels 8°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
5:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 20°F 15°F Overcast
Sunday 22°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 46°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 50°F 33°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 40°F 25°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 39°F 21°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 26°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×