1/31/26: Overcast and Chilly at 20.5°F, Wind Around 14.5 mph

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 20.5°F with overcast skies. Winds are currently blowing at 14.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures peaked slightly above the current level at 20.3°F and dipped to a low of 14.5°F earlier. Winds reached up to 15.2 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained nearly non-existent at 1%.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with the temperature expected to hold at today’s low of 14.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 11.7 mph. There is no chance of precipitation forecasted for this evening.

Residents can expect similar overcast conditions to persist, with consistent temperatures and minimal wind variation into the night.

Today's Details High 20°F Low 15°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 20°F · feels 8°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 5:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 20°F 15°F Overcast Sunday 22°F 15°F Overcast Monday 46°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 50°F 33°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 40°F 25°F Drizzle: light Thursday 39°F 21°F Overcast Friday 52°F 26°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

