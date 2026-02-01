Sunday, February 1, 2026
1/31/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Middle TN, Partly Cloudy, 15.8°F

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as zero Sunday morning. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2026-01-31T17:51:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County until noon CST Monday, as very cold wind chills as low as zero are expected Sunday morning. Most of Middle Tennessee will stay below freezing through Monday morning.

As of 9:30 PM, current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 15.8°F with winds at 10.8 mph and no precipitation, under partly cloudy skies.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 21.2°F and dropped to a low of 14.7°F. Winds peaked at 15.2 mph, and skies were overcast throughout the day, with no precipitation recorded.

For tonight, temperatures are anticipated to approach a low of 15.3°F with wind speeds reaching up to 12.2 mph. The sky is expected to clear up mainly, continuing into the early hours.

Residents should take measures against potential hypothermia due to the very cold temperatures and wind chills, particularly during early morning exposure.

Today's Details

High
21°F
Low
15°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
74%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
16°F · feels 5°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
5:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 21°F 15°F Overcast
Sunday 25°F 16°F Overcast
Monday 38°F 22°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 50°F 32°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 40°F 27°F Fog
Thursday 38°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 27°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

