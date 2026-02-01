1/31/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Middle TN, Partly Cloudy, 15.8°F

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as zero Sunday morning. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.
A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County until noon CST Monday, as very cold wind chills as low as zero are expected Sunday morning. Most of Middle Tennessee will stay below freezing through Monday morning.
As of 9:30 PM, current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 15.8°F with winds at 10.8 mph and no precipitation, under partly cloudy skies.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 21.2°F and dropped to a low of 14.7°F. Winds peaked at 15.2 mph, and skies were overcast throughout the day, with no precipitation recorded.
For tonight, temperatures are anticipated to approach a low of 15.3°F with wind speeds reaching up to 12.2 mph. The sky is expected to clear up mainly, continuing into the early hours.
Residents should take measures against potential hypothermia due to the very cold temperatures and wind chills, particularly during early morning exposure.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|21°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|25°F
|16°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|38°F
|22°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|50°F
|32°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|40°F
|27°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|38°F
|22°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|52°F
|27°F
|Partly cloudy
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!