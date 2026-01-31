1/31/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Middle TN, Overcast with Lows to 12.9 Tonight

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as zero Sunday morning. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County until noon CST on Monday, February 2, 2026. Current conditions at 5:30 PM show an overcast sky with a temperature of 17.1°F and winds blowing at 11.5 mph. No precipitation has been reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 21.2°F with winds up to 15.2 mph, maintaining overcast conditions throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 12.9°F with continued overcast skies and winds diminishing slightly to around 13.2 mph.

Residents should be aware of the very cold wind chills, potentially as low as zero by Sunday morning. These conditions can cause hypothermia if exposure is prolonged. Please take necessary precautions and limit outdoor activities, especially during the early morning hours when the temperatures are coldest.

Today's Details High 21°F Low 13°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 17°F · feels 6°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 5:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 21°F 13°F Overcast Sunday 22°F 12°F Overcast Monday 45°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 50°F 32°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 40°F 27°F Fog Thursday 38°F 22°F Overcast Friday 52°F 27°F Partly cloudy

