Saturday, January 31, 2026
Home Weather 1/31/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Middle TN, Overcast with Lows to...

1/31/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Middle TN, Overcast with Lows to 12.9 Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
24
Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as zero Sunday morning. Most of Middle TN will remain below freezing through Monday morning.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Very cold temperatures and wind chills can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure.

From 2026-01-31T17:51:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County until noon CST on Monday, February 2, 2026. Current conditions at 5:30 PM show an overcast sky with a temperature of 17.1°F and winds blowing at 11.5 mph. No precipitation has been reported.

Earlier today, the high reached 21.2°F with winds up to 15.2 mph, maintaining overcast conditions throughout the day. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 12.9°F with continued overcast skies and winds diminishing slightly to around 13.2 mph.

Residents should be aware of the very cold wind chills, potentially as low as zero by Sunday morning. These conditions can cause hypothermia if exposure is prolonged. Please take necessary precautions and limit outdoor activities, especially during the early morning hours when the temperatures are coldest.

Today's Details

High
21°F
Low
13°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
69%
UV Index
3.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
17°F · feels 6°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
5:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 21°F 13°F Overcast
Sunday 22°F 12°F Overcast
Monday 45°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 50°F 32°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 40°F 27°F Fog
Thursday 38°F 22°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 27°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

