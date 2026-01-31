Saturday, January 31, 2026
Home Weather 1/31/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory for Middle TN, Chills to -5°F Expected

1/31/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory for Middle TN, Chills to -5°F Expected

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting tonight through Monday morning.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-31T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County through noon CST Monday, January 31st to February 2nd, addressing very cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero expected over the weekend mornings. Currently, at 6:50 AM, the area is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 15.4°F and an 11.3 mph wind causing brisk conditions.

Today, the high will barely climb to 19.8°F with mostly overcast skies, and the potential for wind gusts reaching up to 17.1 mph. Despite the chilly winds, no significant precipitation is expected with just a 1% chance. Evening temperatures will slightly rise but remain frigid, with lows only reaching around 16.7°F; winds will continue at speeds up to 11.3 mph, and skies will remain overcast.

Residents should be wary of the adverse conditions caused by the extremely low wind chills, particularly on Saturday and Sunday mornings when temperatures are expected to dip the lowest. The advisory warns that such frigid conditions could lead to hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken. More updates will follow as the situation develops. Stay warm and take necessary measures to guard against the cold.

Today's Details

High
20°F
Low
15°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
72%
UV Index
3.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
15°F · feels 4°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
5:11pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 20°F 15°F Overcast
Sunday 24°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 46°F 24°F Snow fall: slight
Tuesday 47°F 33°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 37°F 23°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 37°F 21°F Overcast
Friday 52°F 29°F Partly cloudy

Next 24 Hours

