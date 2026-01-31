1/31/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory for Middle TN, Chills to -5°F Expected

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting tonight through Monday morning. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County through noon CST Monday, January 31st to February 2nd, addressing very cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero expected over the weekend mornings. Currently, at 6:50 AM, the area is experiencing partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 15.4°F and an 11.3 mph wind causing brisk conditions.

Today, the high will barely climb to 19.8°F with mostly overcast skies, and the potential for wind gusts reaching up to 17.1 mph. Despite the chilly winds, no significant precipitation is expected with just a 1% chance. Evening temperatures will slightly rise but remain frigid, with lows only reaching around 16.7°F; winds will continue at speeds up to 11.3 mph, and skies will remain overcast.

Residents should be wary of the adverse conditions caused by the extremely low wind chills, particularly on Saturday and Sunday mornings when temperatures are expected to dip the lowest. The advisory warns that such frigid conditions could lead to hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken. More updates will follow as the situation develops. Stay warm and take necessary measures to guard against the cold.

Today's Details High 20°F Low 15°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 72% UV Index 3.3 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 15°F · feels 4°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 5:11pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 20°F 15°F Overcast Sunday 24°F 15°F Overcast Monday 46°F 24°F Snow fall: slight Tuesday 47°F 33°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 37°F 23°F Drizzle: light Thursday 37°F 21°F Overcast Friday 52°F 29°F Partly cloudy

