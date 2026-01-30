1/30/26: Overcast and Cold at 29°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Active

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from midnight Friday until noon CST Monday, due to expected very cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero. Currently, in Rutherford County at 6:50 AM, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 29.1°F and a light breeze at 4.1 mph. There has been no precipitation.

Today’s weather will remain cold and overcast with the high temperature reaching only up to 34°F. The low tonight will drop to around 23.7°F. Wind speeds today will reach up to 14 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 8%.

The advisory highlights potential risks of hypothermia due to the extremely cold wind chills, especially on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Most of Middle Tennessee is expected to stay below freezing from Friday evening through Monday noon.

Residents are urged to take precautions against the cold, including suitable clothing and adequate heating measures. The weather conditions are expected to remain consistently cold and overcast both during the day and into the night throughout the weekend.

Today's Details High 34°F Low 24°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 3.6 (Moderate) Precip 8% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 5:10pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 34°F 24°F Overcast Saturday 19°F 14°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 15°F Overcast Monday 46°F 24°F Overcast Tuesday 51°F 32°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 46°F 33°F Drizzle: light Thursday 37°F 27°F Drizzle: light

