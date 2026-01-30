Friday, January 30, 2026
Home Weather 1/30/26: Overcast and Cold at 29°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Active

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-31T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from midnight Friday until noon CST Monday, due to expected very cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero. Currently, in Rutherford County at 6:50 AM, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 29.1°F and a light breeze at 4.1 mph. There has been no precipitation.

Today’s weather will remain cold and overcast with the high temperature reaching only up to 34°F. The low tonight will drop to around 23.7°F. Wind speeds today will reach up to 14 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 8%.

The advisory highlights potential risks of hypothermia due to the extremely cold wind chills, especially on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Most of Middle Tennessee is expected to stay below freezing from Friday evening through Monday noon.

Residents are urged to take precautions against the cold, including suitable clothing and adequate heating measures. The weather conditions are expected to remain consistently cold and overcast both during the day and into the night throughout the weekend.

Today's Details

High
34°F
Low
24°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
3.6 (Moderate)
Precip
8% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
5:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 34°F 24°F Overcast
Saturday 19°F 14°F Overcast
Sunday 29°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 46°F 24°F Overcast
Tuesday 51°F 32°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 46°F 33°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 37°F 27°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

