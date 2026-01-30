1/30/26: Overcast and 29°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Issued

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee from midnight tonight through noon CST Monday. Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show overcast skies with a temperature of 29.3°F and wind speeds around 9.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high reached 32.2°F, while the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 19.8°F tonight. Winds will continue at speeds up to 12.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 5%. Skies will remain overcast throughout the evening.

The advisory notes very cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero expected Saturday and Sunday mornings, with most of the region staying below freezing from Friday evening through Monday noon. These conditions could lead to hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken.

Residents are advised to dress warmly in layers and limit exposure to the cold. Keep up to date with the latest weather updates and take necessary precautions during this cold spell.

Today's Details High 32°F Low 20°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 5% chance · 0.01 in Now 29°F · feels 20°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 5:10pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 32°F 20°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 20°F 13°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 15°F Overcast Monday 46°F 24°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 33°F Rain: slight Wednesday 43°F 29°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 37°F 24°F Overcast

