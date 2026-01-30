Friday, January 30, 2026
1/30/26: Overcast and 29°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Issued

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-31T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Middle Tennessee from midnight tonight through noon CST Monday. Current conditions in Rutherford County at 2:45 PM show overcast skies with a temperature of 29.3°F and wind speeds around 9.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high reached 32.2°F, while the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 19.8°F tonight. Winds will continue at speeds up to 12.4 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains low at 5%. Skies will remain overcast throughout the evening.

The advisory notes very cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero expected Saturday and Sunday mornings, with most of the region staying below freezing from Friday evening through Monday noon. These conditions could lead to hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken.

Residents are advised to dress warmly in layers and limit exposure to the cold. Keep up to date with the latest weather updates and take necessary precautions during this cold spell.

Today's Details

High
32°F
Low
20°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
5% chance · 0.01 in
Now
29°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
5:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 32°F 20°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 20°F 13°F Overcast
Sunday 29°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 46°F 24°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 33°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 43°F 29°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 37°F 24°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

