1/30/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory; Very Cold Wind Chills Expected

Source Staff
Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-31T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County from midnight tonight until noon CST Monday. Current conditions as of 5:30 PM show an overcast sky with a temperature of 26.4°F and winds at 10.1 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s high reached 32.2°F with a low this morning of 20.1°F. Winds peaked at 12.6 mph, and the area saw moderate snowfall, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.02 inches. Tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady at a low of around 20.1°F under an overcast sky, with similar wind conditions as today.

Residents should take precautions against very cold wind chills, which could drop as low as 5 below zero, particularly on Saturday and Sunday mornings. These conditions could result in hypothermia if proper care is not taken. The advisory impacts a portion of Middle Tennessee, highlighting the need for residents to prepare for prolonged below-freezing temperatures through noon Monday.

Stay updated on the latest conditions and heed all safety advice to ensure safety during this cold spell.

Today's Details

High
32°F
Low
20°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
85%
UV Index
3.4 (Moderate)
Precip
3% chance · 0.02 in
Now
26°F · feels 17°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
5:10pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 32°F 20°F Snow fall: moderate
Saturday 20°F 13°F Overcast
Sunday 29°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 47°F 24°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 33°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 42°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 38°F 21°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

