1/30/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory; Very Cold Wind Chills Expected

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County from midnight tonight until noon CST Monday. Current conditions as of 5:30 PM show an overcast sky with a temperature of 26.4°F and winds at 10.1 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today’s high reached 32.2°F with a low this morning of 20.1°F. Winds peaked at 12.6 mph, and the area saw moderate snowfall, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.02 inches. Tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady at a low of around 20.1°F under an overcast sky, with similar wind conditions as today.

Residents should take precautions against very cold wind chills, which could drop as low as 5 below zero, particularly on Saturday and Sunday mornings. These conditions could result in hypothermia if proper care is not taken. The advisory impacts a portion of Middle Tennessee, highlighting the need for residents to prepare for prolonged below-freezing temperatures through noon Monday.

Stay updated on the latest conditions and heed all safety advice to ensure safety during this cold spell.

Today's Details High 32°F Low 20°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 3.4 (Moderate) Precip 3% chance · 0.02 in Now 26°F · feels 17°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 5:10pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 32°F 20°F Snow fall: moderate Saturday 20°F 13°F Overcast Sunday 29°F 15°F Overcast Monday 47°F 24°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 33°F Rain: slight Wednesday 42°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 38°F 21°F Overcast

