1/30/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory; Very Cold Wind Chills Expected

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County from midnight tonight until noon CST Monday. Current conditions as of 5:30 PM show an overcast sky with a temperature of 26.4°F and winds at 10.1 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.
Today’s high reached 32.2°F with a low this morning of 20.1°F. Winds peaked at 12.6 mph, and the area saw moderate snowfall, contributing to a total precipitation of 0.02 inches. Tonight, temperatures are expected to hold steady at a low of around 20.1°F under an overcast sky, with similar wind conditions as today.
Residents should take precautions against very cold wind chills, which could drop as low as 5 below zero, particularly on Saturday and Sunday mornings. These conditions could result in hypothermia if proper care is not taken. The advisory impacts a portion of Middle Tennessee, highlighting the need for residents to prepare for prolonged below-freezing temperatures through noon Monday.
Stay updated on the latest conditions and heed all safety advice to ensure safety during this cold spell.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|32°F
|20°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Saturday
|20°F
|13°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|29°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|47°F
|24°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|49°F
|33°F
|Rain: slight
|Wednesday
|42°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|38°F
|21°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
