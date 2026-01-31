1/30/26: Minor Cold Weather Advisory for Middle TN; Current Temp 22.6°F, Overcast

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 5 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight tonight to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee from midnight tonight through noon CST on Monday. The advisory warns of very cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero, which could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

In Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 22.6°F and wind speeds reaching 10.4 mph. No precipitation has been recorded at the moment.

Earlier today, the high was 32.2°F with a low dropping to 22.5°F. The winds peaked at 10.6 mph and there was moderate snowfall, though the total precipitation was just 0.02 inches. The chance of precipitation was minimal at 3%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather will remain overcast with low temperatures expected to stay around 22.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease, averaging up to 9.9 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 2%.

Residents are advised to exercise caution due to the extreme cold and potential for hypothermia, especially during the early morning hours when the wind chills are predicted to be the most severe. Stay tuned to local weather updates and adhere to safety guidelines issued by authorities.

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 32°F 22°F Snow fall: moderate Saturday 22°F 14°F Overcast Sunday 25°F 14°F Overcast Monday 47°F 24°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 33°F Rain: slight Wednesday 42°F 28°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 38°F 21°F Overcast

