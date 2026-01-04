1/3/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 37°F, Day High of 52°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 37.4°F and a light breeze at 4.7 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 51.6°F under overcast skies, although no precipitation fell despite a 31% chance. Winds peaked at 8.1 mph. Tonight, the sky remains clear and the temperature is expected to match today’s low at around 35.8°F with winds slightly calming to 5.7 mph.

Looking ahead to the early hours and the rest of tomorrow, the forecast continues to predict clear skies with no precipitation. As it stands, no weather alerts are in effect for the region. Residents should expect calm and cold conditions to persist into the next day.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 36°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 86% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 31% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 32°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 52°F 36°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 31°F Overcast Monday 60°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 49°F Overcast Wednesday 66°F 51°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 53°F Drizzle: light Friday 65°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate

