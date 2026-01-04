1/3/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Evening at 37°F, Day High of 52°F

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 37.4°F and a light breeze at 4.7 mph. There has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 51.6°F under overcast skies, although no precipitation fell despite a 31% chance. Winds peaked at 8.1 mph. Tonight, the sky remains clear and the temperature is expected to match today’s low at around 35.8°F with winds slightly calming to 5.7 mph.

Looking ahead to the early hours and the rest of tomorrow, the forecast continues to predict clear skies with no precipitation. As it stands, no weather alerts are in effect for the region. Residents should expect calm and cold conditions to persist into the next day.

Today's Details

High
52°F
Low
36°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
31% chance · 0 in
Now
37°F · feels 32°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 52°F 36°F Overcast
Sunday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 60°F 32°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Wednesday 66°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Friday 65°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours

