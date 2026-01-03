1/3/26: Clear Skies and Current Temp at 49.5 in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 49.5°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded at the moment.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher than the current at 49.1°F, with a low this morning of 35.1°F. The wind reached up to 8.4 mph. Despite a 31% chance of precipitation forecasted, no rainfall has occurred today and the skies have remained mostly overcast.

Moving into tonight, the weather will maintain clear conditions with the temperature expected to drop to the day’s low at 35.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, expected to be up to 6 mph, and there is no precipitation anticipated.

Overall, Rutherford County residents can expect a calm and clear evening with steady temperatures and minimal wind.

Today's Details

High
49°F
Low
35°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
31% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 49°F 35°F Overcast
Sunday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 60°F 31°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 51°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

