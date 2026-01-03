1/3/26: Clear Skies and Current Temp at 49.5 in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 49.5°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded at the moment.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher than the current at 49.1°F, with a low this morning of 35.1°F. The wind reached up to 8.4 mph. Despite a 31% chance of precipitation forecasted, no rainfall has occurred today and the skies have remained mostly overcast.

Moving into tonight, the weather will maintain clear conditions with the temperature expected to drop to the day’s low at 35.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, expected to be up to 6 mph, and there is no precipitation anticipated.

Overall, Rutherford County residents can expect a calm and clear evening with steady temperatures and minimal wind.

Today's Details High 49°F Low 35°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 31% chance · 0 in Now 49°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 49°F 35°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 31°F Overcast Monday 60°F 31°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 65°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 51°F Overcast Friday 72°F 62°F Drizzle: light

