1/3/26: Clear Skies and Current Temp at 49.5 in Rutherford County

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 49.5°F. Winds are currently blowing at 7.8 mph, with no precipitation recorded at the moment.
Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher than the current at 49.1°F, with a low this morning of 35.1°F. The wind reached up to 8.4 mph. Despite a 31% chance of precipitation forecasted, no rainfall has occurred today and the skies have remained mostly overcast.
Moving into tonight, the weather will maintain clear conditions with the temperature expected to drop to the day’s low at 35.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, expected to be up to 6 mph, and there is no precipitation anticipated.
Overall, Rutherford County residents can expect a calm and clear evening with steady temperatures and minimal wind.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|49°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|49°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|60°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|65°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!