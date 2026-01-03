1/3/26: Clear Morning, High 48.7°F with Overcast Later and Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-
0
23

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 36.7°F. Winds are mild at 5.2 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 48.7°F with an overcast sky developing later in the day. Winds could reach up to 9.2 mph, and there is a 31% chance of precipitation, though no measurable precipitation is expected. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 34°F. Skies will clear, and winds will decrease to about 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is minimal, at only 1%.

Residents and visitors should prepare for cooler temperatures and potential wind gusts today, maintaining appropriate clothing and planning for indoor activities later in the day due to the overcast conditions. Tonight’s clear skies will offer unimpeded viewing of any celestial events, with temperatures consistent with seasonal norms.

Today's Details

High
49°F
Low
34°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
96%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
31% chance · 0 in
Now
37°F · feels 31°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 49°F 34°F Overcast
Sunday 47°F 30°F Overcast
Monday 59°F 38°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 53°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 69°F 52°F Drizzle: light
Friday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR