1/3/26: Clear Morning, High 48.7°F with Overcast Later and Light Winds

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 36.7°F. Winds are mild at 5.2 mph, and there is no precipitation.
Today’s forecast predicts a high of 48.7°F with an overcast sky developing later in the day. Winds could reach up to 9.2 mph, and there is a 31% chance of precipitation, though no measurable precipitation is expected. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 34°F. Skies will clear, and winds will decrease to about 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is minimal, at only 1%.
Residents and visitors should prepare for cooler temperatures and potential wind gusts today, maintaining appropriate clothing and planning for indoor activities later in the day due to the overcast conditions. Tonight’s clear skies will offer unimpeded viewing of any celestial events, with temperatures consistent with seasonal norms.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|49°F
|34°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|47°F
|30°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|59°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|65°F
|53°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|69°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|66°F
|60°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
