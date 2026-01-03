1/3/26: Clear Morning, High 48.7°F with Overcast Later and Light Winds

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 36.7°F. Winds are mild at 5.2 mph, and there is no precipitation.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 48.7°F with an overcast sky developing later in the day. Winds could reach up to 9.2 mph, and there is a 31% chance of precipitation, though no measurable precipitation is expected. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 34°F. Skies will clear, and winds will decrease to about 6.6 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is minimal, at only 1%.

Residents and visitors should prepare for cooler temperatures and potential wind gusts today, maintaining appropriate clothing and planning for indoor activities later in the day due to the overcast conditions. Tonight’s clear skies will offer unimpeded viewing of any celestial events, with temperatures consistent with seasonal norms.

Today's Details High 49°F Low 34°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 96% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 31% chance · 0 in Now 37°F · feels 31°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 49°F 34°F Overcast Sunday 47°F 30°F Overcast Monday 59°F 38°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 46°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 65°F 53°F Drizzle: light Thursday 69°F 52°F Drizzle: light Friday 66°F 60°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

