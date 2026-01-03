1/3/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temps Dip to 43°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 43.3°F. Winds are light at 6.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the area reached a high of 51.6°F under overcast skies, with winds peaking at 8.1 mph. Although there was a 31% chance of precipitation, no rainfall materialized.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 35.2°F. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 7.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.
Overall, the weather in Rutherford County remains calm and clear as the day transitions into night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|52°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|49°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|60°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|65°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|51°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|72°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
