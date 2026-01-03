1/3/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temps Dip to 43°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 43.3°F. Winds are light at 6.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 51.6°F under overcast skies, with winds peaking at 8.1 mph. Although there was a 31% chance of precipitation, no rainfall materialized.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 35.2°F. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 7.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County remains calm and clear as the day transitions into night.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 35°F Wind 8 mph Humidity 80% UV Index 3 (Moderate) Precip 31% chance · 0 in Now 43°F · feels 38°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 4:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 52°F 35°F Overcast Sunday 49°F 31°F Overcast Monday 60°F 31°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 65°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 51°F Overcast Friday 72°F 62°F Drizzle: light

