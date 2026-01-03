1/3/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Temps Dip to 43°F

By
Source Staff
-
0
41

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 43.3°F. Winds are light at 6.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 51.6°F under overcast skies, with winds peaking at 8.1 mph. Although there was a 31% chance of precipitation, no rainfall materialized.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 35.2°F. Winds will slightly decrease, reaching up to 7.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%.

Overall, the weather in Rutherford County remains calm and clear as the day transitions into night.

Today's Details

High
52°F
Low
35°F
Wind
8 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
3 (Moderate)
Precip
31% chance · 0 in
Now
43°F · feels 38°F
Sunrise
6:56am
Sunset
4:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 52°F 35°F Overcast
Sunday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 60°F 31°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 65°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 51°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 62°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR