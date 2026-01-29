Thursday, January 29, 2026
1/29/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly at 16°F

Source Staff
At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 16.3°F with overcast skies. Winds are gentle at 2.7 mph and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today’s forecast continues with overcast conditions and temperatures expected to reach a high of 34.7°F, which is a slight increase from the current morning chill. The wind will remain light, not exceeding 4.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation is minimal at 2%. The daytime low is anticipated to be 14°F, reflecting the early morning temperatures.

Moving into tonight, the skies will remain overcast as temperatures are predicted to see a slight rise, with a low of 30.2°F. Winds will continue to be mild, peaking at approximately 4.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation will stay consistent at 2%.

The weather conditions are free of any weather advisories, continuing the trend of calm, albeit cold, winter weather in the region. Residents and visitors should prepare for a day and evening of consistent overcast skies with minimal wind and precipitation.

Today's Details

High
35°F
Low
14°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
88%
UV Index
4 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
16°F · feels 9°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
5:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 35°F 14°F Overcast
Friday 33°F 16°F Overcast
Saturday 20°F 15°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 28°F 14°F Overcast
Monday 43°F 18°F Overcast
Tuesday 45°F 28°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 41°F 34°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

