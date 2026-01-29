1/29/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly at 16°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 16.3°F with overcast skies. Winds are gentle at 2.7 mph and there is no precipitation currently recorded.
Today’s forecast continues with overcast conditions and temperatures expected to reach a high of 34.7°F, which is a slight increase from the current morning chill. The wind will remain light, not exceeding 4.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation is minimal at 2%. The daytime low is anticipated to be 14°F, reflecting the early morning temperatures.
Moving into tonight, the skies will remain overcast as temperatures are predicted to see a slight rise, with a low of 30.2°F. Winds will continue to be mild, peaking at approximately 4.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation will stay consistent at 2%.
The weather conditions are free of any weather advisories, continuing the trend of calm, albeit cold, winter weather in the region. Residents and visitors should prepare for a day and evening of consistent overcast skies with minimal wind and precipitation.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|35°F
|14°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|33°F
|16°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|20°F
|15°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Sunday
|28°F
|14°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|43°F
|18°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|45°F
|28°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|41°F
|34°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
