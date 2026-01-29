1/29/26: Overcast Morning in Rutherford County, Chilly at 16°F

At 6:50 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 16.3°F with overcast skies. Winds are gentle at 2.7 mph and there is no precipitation currently recorded.

Today’s forecast continues with overcast conditions and temperatures expected to reach a high of 34.7°F, which is a slight increase from the current morning chill. The wind will remain light, not exceeding 4.6 mph, and the chance of precipitation is minimal at 2%. The daytime low is anticipated to be 14°F, reflecting the early morning temperatures.

Moving into tonight, the skies will remain overcast as temperatures are predicted to see a slight rise, with a low of 30.2°F. Winds will continue to be mild, peaking at approximately 4.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation will stay consistent at 2%.

The weather conditions are free of any weather advisories, continuing the trend of calm, albeit cold, winter weather in the region. Residents and visitors should prepare for a day and evening of consistent overcast skies with minimal wind and precipitation.

Today's Details High 35°F Low 14°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 88% UV Index 4 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 16°F · feels 9°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 5:09pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 35°F 14°F Overcast Friday 33°F 16°F Overcast Saturday 20°F 15°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 28°F 14°F Overcast Monday 43°F 18°F Overcast Tuesday 45°F 28°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 41°F 34°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email