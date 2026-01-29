Thursday, January 29, 2026
1/29/26: Overcast and Chilly at 32.5°, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Issued

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-31T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from midnight on Friday until noon CST Monday, with very cold wind chills expected to reach as low as 4 degrees below zero.

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 32.5°F under overcast skies. The wind is light at 3.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high peaked at 37.2°F earlier, while the low dropped to 14°F. Wind conditions remained mild throughout the day, reaching up to 4.6 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the precipitation chance stayed at a minimal 1%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to decrease slightly, with a forecasted low of 30.7°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, peaking at around 4.3 mph. The sky will remain predominantly overcast, and the chance of precipitation will persist at 1%.

Residents are advised to prepare for the upcoming bitterly cold conditions, particularly over the weekend. The cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken during outdoor activities.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
14°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
78%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
33°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
5:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 37°F 14°F Overcast
Friday 32°F 17°F Overcast
Saturday 20°F 11°F Snow fall: moderate
Sunday 29°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 43°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 29°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 46°F 33°F Rain: slight

Next 24 Hours

