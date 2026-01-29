1/29/26: Overcast and Chilly at 32.5°, Minor Cold Weather Advisory Issued

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from midnight on Friday until noon CST Monday, with very cold wind chills expected to reach as low as 4 degrees below zero.

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 32.5°F under overcast skies. The wind is light at 3.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high peaked at 37.2°F earlier, while the low dropped to 14°F. Wind conditions remained mild throughout the day, reaching up to 4.6 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, the precipitation chance stayed at a minimal 1%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to decrease slightly, with a forecasted low of 30.7°F. Winds will continue to be gentle, peaking at around 4.3 mph. The sky will remain predominantly overcast, and the chance of precipitation will persist at 1%.

Residents are advised to prepare for the upcoming bitterly cold conditions, particularly over the weekend. The cold wind chills could lead to hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken during outdoor activities.

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 37°F 14°F Overcast Friday 32°F 17°F Overcast Saturday 20°F 11°F Snow fall: moderate Sunday 29°F 15°F Overcast Monday 43°F 20°F Overcast Tuesday 49°F 29°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 46°F 33°F Rain: slight

