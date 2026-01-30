1/29/26: Overcast and Chilly at 31°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday.
* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County and all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday, February 2, 2026. At 9:30 PM local time, conditions are overcast in Rutherford County with a temperature of 31.1°F and a light breeze at 2 mph. There is no precipitation recorded currently.
Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 37.2°F and dropped to a low of 14°F. Winds reached up to 4.6 mph, under persistently overcast skies. No precipitation was reported.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 31.3°F with winds up to 3.9 mph. The skies will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation continues to be 0%. Residents should remain prepared for very cold conditions, particularly in the early hours.
Looking ahead, the advisory warns of very cold wind chills expected as low as 4 degrees below zero on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Hypothermia could be a risk if proper precautions are not taken during this unusually cold snap. The entire region should anticipate staying below freezing from Friday evening through noon on Monday.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|37°F
|14°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|32°F
|21°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|20°F
|13°F
|Snow fall: moderate
|Sunday
|29°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|43°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|49°F
|29°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|46°F
|33°F
|Rain: slight
Next 24 Hours
