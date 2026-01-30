Friday, January 30, 2026
Weather 1/29/26: Overcast and Chilly at 31°F, Minor Cold Weather Advisory in Effect

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-31T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for Rutherford County and all of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Monday, February 2, 2026. At 9:30 PM local time, conditions are overcast in Rutherford County with a temperature of 31.1°F and a light breeze at 2 mph. There is no precipitation recorded currently.

Earlier today, the temperature peaked at 37.2°F and dropped to a low of 14°F. Winds reached up to 4.6 mph, under persistently overcast skies. No precipitation was reported.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 31.3°F with winds up to 3.9 mph. The skies will remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation continues to be 0%. Residents should remain prepared for very cold conditions, particularly in the early hours.

Looking ahead, the advisory warns of very cold wind chills expected as low as 4 degrees below zero on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Hypothermia could be a risk if proper precautions are not taken during this unusually cold snap. The entire region should anticipate staying below freezing from Friday evening through noon on Monday.

Today's Details

High
37°F
Low
14°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
3.9 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 26°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
5:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 37°F 14°F Overcast
Friday 32°F 21°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 20°F 13°F Snow fall: moderate
Sunday 29°F 15°F Overcast
Monday 43°F 20°F Overcast
Tuesday 49°F 29°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 46°F 33°F Rain: slight

Next 24 Hours

