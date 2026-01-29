1/29/26: Mainly Clear in Rutherford County, Temp 36; Cold Advisory Ahead

Cold Weather Advisory * WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday. * WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday. * IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee, lasting from midnight Friday night through noon on Monday, warning of very cold wind chills expected to reach as low as 4 below zero, particularly dangerous on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

As of 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 36°F, slightly above today’s earlier high of 35.8°F. Winds are light and steady at 2 mph with no precipitation observed.

Today’s temperatures have peaked slightly higher than anticipated, although they remain sharply cold, coupled with wind chills that could pose risks of hypothermia. Winds today have reached up to 4.6 mph. Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with temperatures dropping near a low of 30.6°F and winds reaching up to 4.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Residents should take care during the advisory period. The exceptionally low wind chills predicted could expose individuals to increased risks of hypothermia without proper precautions. Ensure to wear appropriate winter attire and limit exposure during the coldest hours. The advisory recommends heightened caution until conditions improve after noon on Monday.

Today's Details High 36°F Low 14°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 36°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 5:09pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 36°F 14°F Overcast Friday 32°F 17°F Overcast Saturday 19°F 11°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 27°F 14°F Drizzle: light Monday 43°F 19°F Overcast Tuesday 48°F 28°F Overcast Wednesday 47°F 35°F Drizzle: dense

