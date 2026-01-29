Thursday, January 29, 2026
1/29/26: Mainly Clear in Rutherford County, Temp 36; Cold Advisory Ahead

Cold Weather Advisory

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below expected Saturday and Sunday mornings. Look for most of Middle TN to remain below freezing starting Friday evening through noon on Monday.

* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…From midnight Friday Night to noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 4 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-31T06:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-02-02T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Minor Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee, lasting from midnight Friday night through noon on Monday, warning of very cold wind chills expected to reach as low as 4 below zero, particularly dangerous on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

As of 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is mainly clear with a current temperature of 36°F, slightly above today’s earlier high of 35.8°F. Winds are light and steady at 2 mph with no precipitation observed.

Today’s temperatures have peaked slightly higher than anticipated, although they remain sharply cold, coupled with wind chills that could pose risks of hypothermia. Winds today have reached up to 4.6 mph. Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with temperatures dropping near a low of 30.6°F and winds reaching up to 4.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Residents should take care during the advisory period. The exceptionally low wind chills predicted could expose individuals to increased risks of hypothermia without proper precautions. Ensure to wear appropriate winter attire and limit exposure during the coldest hours. The advisory recommends heightened caution until conditions improve after noon on Monday.

Today's Details

High
36°F
Low
14°F
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
3.8 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
36°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
5:09pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 36°F 14°F Overcast
Friday 32°F 17°F Overcast
Saturday 19°F 11°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 27°F 14°F Drizzle: light
Monday 43°F 19°F Overcast
Tuesday 48°F 28°F Overcast
Wednesday 47°F 35°F Drizzle: dense

Next 24 Hours

