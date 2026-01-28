1/28/26: Partly Cloudy and Cold at 30°F, Wind up to 5 mph, Dry Conditions

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions feature a temperature of 29.8°F, with wind speeds around 4.5 mph, and no precipitation. Skies are partly cloudy.

Today, temperatures in Rutherford County peaked at 29.8°F and are expected to drop to a low of 14.9°F overnight. Despite the chilly temperatures, the wind will remain gentle, peaking at 5.4 mph. The sky was largely overcast throughout the day and will continue into the evening.

Tonight, the low temperature is forecast to be around 20.3°F with continued overcast skies. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to up to 4.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected.

Overall, residents should prepare for a cold night with temperature staying well below freezing and calm wind conditions. Ensure suitable measures are taken to stay warm through the chilly night.

Today's Details High 30°F Low 15°F Wind 5 mph Humidity 75% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 30°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 5:08pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 30°F 15°F Overcast Thursday 33°F 16°F Fog Friday 33°F 22°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 22°F 16°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 27°F 14°F Fog Monday 41°F 15°F Overcast Tuesday 41°F 31°F Drizzle: light

