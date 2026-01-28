1/28/26: Partly Cloudy and Cold at 30°F, Wind up to 5 mph, Dry Conditions

At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the weather conditions feature a temperature of 29.8°F, with wind speeds around 4.5 mph, and no precipitation. Skies are partly cloudy.
Today, temperatures in Rutherford County peaked at 29.8°F and are expected to drop to a low of 14.9°F overnight. Despite the chilly temperatures, the wind will remain gentle, peaking at 5.4 mph. The sky was largely overcast throughout the day and will continue into the evening.
Tonight, the low temperature is forecast to be around 20.3°F with continued overcast skies. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to up to 4.2 mph. There is no precipitation expected.
Overall, residents should prepare for a cold night with temperature staying well below freezing and calm wind conditions. Ensure suitable measures are taken to stay warm through the chilly night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|30°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|33°F
|16°F
|Fog
|Friday
|33°F
|22°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|22°F
|16°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Sunday
|27°F
|14°F
|Fog
|Monday
|41°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|41°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
