Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Home Weather 1/28/26: Foggy Night in Rutherford with Cold 21.4°F and Light Winds

1/28/26: Foggy Night in Rutherford with Cold 21.4°F and Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by fog with a temperature of 21.4°F. Winds are light, blowing at 5.4 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 30.9°F, and the low dropped to 14.9°F. The wind peaked at 5.8 mph, and there was no precipitation. Conditions were similarly foggy during the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to fall to a low of 22.3°F with lighter winds anticipated, up to 4.5 mph. The sky is predicted to clear as the night progresses. There is no precipitation expected.

Residents can anticipate a clear and calm night ahead following the foggy conditions that affected the area earlier.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
15°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
21°F · feels 14°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
5:08pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 31°F 15°F Fog
Thursday 35°F 22°F Fog
Friday 29°F 20°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 19°F 11°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 28°F 14°F Overcast
Monday 42°F 17°F Overcast
Tuesday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

