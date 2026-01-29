1/28/26: Foggy Night in Rutherford with Cold 21.4°F and Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by fog with a temperature of 21.4°F. Winds are light, blowing at 5.4 mph, with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 30.9°F, and the low dropped to 14.9°F. The wind peaked at 5.8 mph, and there was no precipitation. Conditions were similarly foggy during the day.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to fall to a low of 22.3°F with lighter winds anticipated, up to 4.5 mph. The sky is predicted to clear as the night progresses. There is no precipitation expected.

Residents can anticipate a clear and calm night ahead following the foggy conditions that affected the area earlier.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 15°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 21°F · feels 14°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 5:08pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 31°F 15°F Fog Thursday 35°F 22°F Fog Friday 29°F 20°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 19°F 11°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 28°F 14°F Overcast Monday 42°F 17°F Overcast Tuesday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email