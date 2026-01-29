1/28/26: Foggy Night in Rutherford with Cold 21.4°F and Light Winds

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is characterized by fog with a temperature of 21.4°F. Winds are light, blowing at 5.4 mph, with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 30.9°F, and the low dropped to 14.9°F. The wind peaked at 5.8 mph, and there was no precipitation. Conditions were similarly foggy during the day.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to fall to a low of 22.3°F with lighter winds anticipated, up to 4.5 mph. The sky is predicted to clear as the night progresses. There is no precipitation expected.
Residents can anticipate a clear and calm night ahead following the foggy conditions that affected the area earlier.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|31°F
|15°F
|Fog
|Thursday
|35°F
|22°F
|Fog
|Friday
|29°F
|20°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|19°F
|11°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Sunday
|28°F
|14°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|42°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|44°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!