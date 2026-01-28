1/28/26: Clear Evening, Temps Falling to 18.7 After 30.9 High

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 26.4°F, and winds are calm at 2 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 30.9°F and a low of 14.9°F. The sky was overcast through much of the day, with wind speeds peaking at 5.8 mph. There was no precipitation, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 18.7°F. Winds will stay light, not exceeding 4.7 mph, and there will be no precipitation.

Residents can expect a calm and cold evening ahead, perfect for any outdoor night plans, as the clear skies continue with no significant weather disruptions forecasted.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 15°F Wind 6 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 26°F · feels 20°F Sunrise 6:48am Sunset 5:08pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 31°F 15°F Overcast Thursday 33°F 15°F Overcast Friday 31°F 20°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 19°F 11°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 28°F 14°F Fog Monday 42°F 17°F Overcast Tuesday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: light

