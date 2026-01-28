1/28/26: Clear Evening, Temps Falling to 18.7 After 30.9 High

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 26.4°F, and winds are calm at 2 mph. There is no precipitation currently.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 30.9°F and a low of 14.9°F. The sky was overcast through much of the day, with wind speeds peaking at 5.8 mph. There was no precipitation, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.
Tonight, the sky will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 18.7°F. Winds will stay light, not exceeding 4.7 mph, and there will be no precipitation.
Residents can expect a calm and cold evening ahead, perfect for any outdoor night plans, as the clear skies continue with no significant weather disruptions forecasted.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|31°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|33°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|31°F
|20°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Saturday
|19°F
|11°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Sunday
|28°F
|14°F
|Fog
|Monday
|42°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|44°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!