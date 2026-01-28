Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Home Weather 1/28/26: Clear Evening, Temps Falling to 18.7 After 30.9 High

1/28/26: Clear Evening, Temps Falling to 18.7 After 30.9 High

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 26.4°F, and winds are calm at 2 mph. There is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 30.9°F and a low of 14.9°F. The sky was overcast through much of the day, with wind speeds peaking at 5.8 mph. There was no precipitation, and the chance of precipitation remained at 0%.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 18.7°F. Winds will stay light, not exceeding 4.7 mph, and there will be no precipitation.

Residents can expect a calm and cold evening ahead, perfect for any outdoor night plans, as the clear skies continue with no significant weather disruptions forecasted.

Today's Details

High
31°F
Low
15°F
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
26°F · feels 20°F
Sunrise
6:48am
Sunset
5:08pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 31°F 15°F Overcast
Thursday 33°F 15°F Overcast
Friday 31°F 20°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 19°F 11°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 28°F 14°F Fog
Monday 42°F 17°F Overcast
Tuesday 44°F 31°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

