Tuesday, January 27, 2026
1/27/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford, Extreme Cold Forecast Tonight

1/27/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford, Extreme Cold Forecast Tonight

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Extreme cold (low 8°F)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County: A severe weather advisory due to extreme cold, with temperatures expected to drop as low as 8°F, is in effect for the night.

At 9:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is partly cloudy with a current temperature of 25°F. The wind is light at 1.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 32.2°F and dropped to a low of 7.7°F. The day was overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 11 mph, but no precipitation was reported.

Tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with the temperature forecast to drop to a low of 22.5°F. Winds will be gentle, peaking at around 4.4 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation tonight.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the extreme cold, particularly during late night and early morning hours when temperatures are at their lowest.

Today's Details

High
32°F
Low
8°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
25°F · feels 19°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
5:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 32°F 8°F Overcast
Wednesday 28°F 14°F Fog
Thursday 30°F 10°F Overcast
Friday 30°F 19°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 19°F 11°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 24°F 11°F Overcast
Monday 35°F 12°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

