1/27/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County – Extreme Cold Expected

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Extreme cold (low 8°F)

A Severe Weather Alert for extreme cold is currently in effect for Rutherford County, with temperatures reaching a low of 8°F. At 2:45 PM today, conditions are overcast in the region with a temperature of 30.7°F. Winds are blowing from the north at 10.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s high peaked at 31.1°F, with a drastic low of 7.7°F recorded earlier. The wind has reached up to 11 mph, maintaining the chilly conditions. The sky has remained predominantly overcast, and the precipitation chance stands at zero percent.

For tonight, the weather is expected to clear up considerably, transitioning to mainly clear skies. The temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 16.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease to around 5.5 mph. Like today, there is no precipitation expected tonight.

Residents should take all necessary precautions due to the extreme cold alert, ensuring adequate protection against the severe temperatures.

Today's Details High 31°F Low 8°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 21°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 5:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 31°F 8°F Overcast Wednesday 28°F 14°F Fog Thursday 38°F 10°F Overcast Friday 32°F 22°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 21°F 13°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 25°F 13°F Fog Monday 36°F 15°F Overcast

