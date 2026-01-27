Tuesday, January 27, 2026
No menu items!
Home Weather 1/27/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County: Extreme Cold Expected Tonight

1/27/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County: Extreme Cold Expected Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
0
67
Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Extreme cold (low 8°F)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County: An official alert for extreme cold, with temperatures dipping as low as 8°F, is currently in effect. Residents should prepare for significantly cold conditions.

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is cold and overcast with a current temperature of 28.2°F. Winds are relatively calm at 4.6 mph with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 32.2°F and dropped to a morning low of 7.7°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and wind speeds peaked at 11 mph. There was no precipitation.

Tonight, the overcast weather will continue, and temperatures are expected to reach a low of 20.8°F. Winds will remain light, topping out around 4.5 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation for the remainder of the evening.

Residents should stay updated on the severe weather conditions and take necessary precautions against the extreme cold.

Today's Details

High
32°F
Low
8°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
89%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
28°F · feels 22°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
5:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 32°F 8°F Overcast
Wednesday 28°F 13°F Fog
Thursday 37°F 10°F Overcast
Friday 30°F 19°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 19°F 11°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 24°F 11°F Fog
Monday 35°F 12°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×