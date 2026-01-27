1/27/26: Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County: Extreme Cold Expected Tonight

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Extreme cold (low 8°F)

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County: An official alert for extreme cold, with temperatures dipping as low as 8°F, is currently in effect. Residents should prepare for significantly cold conditions.

As of 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is cold and overcast with a current temperature of 28.2°F. Winds are relatively calm at 4.6 mph with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 32.2°F and dropped to a morning low of 7.7°F. Conditions remained overcast throughout the day, and wind speeds peaked at 11 mph. There was no precipitation.

Tonight, the overcast weather will continue, and temperatures are expected to reach a low of 20.8°F. Winds will remain light, topping out around 4.5 mph. There remains no chance of precipitation for the remainder of the evening.

Residents should stay updated on the severe weather conditions and take necessary precautions against the extreme cold.

Today's Details High 32°F Low 8°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 89% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 28°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 5:07pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 32°F 8°F Overcast Wednesday 28°F 13°F Fog Thursday 37°F 10°F Overcast Friday 30°F 19°F Snow fall: slight Saturday 19°F 11°F Snow showers: slight Sunday 24°F 11°F Fog Monday 35°F 12°F Overcast

