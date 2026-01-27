Tuesday, January 27, 2026
1/27/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning in Middle Tennessee, Wind Chills to -10°F

1/27/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning in Middle Tennessee, Wind Chills to -10°F

Extreme Cold Warning

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 8 below.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-27T06:02:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until noon CST today, with wind chills as low as 10 below zero. Currently, in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a frigid 8.6°F under clear skies, with a wind speed of 7 mph and no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to rise to a high of 29.1°F, though it will remain overcast. Wind speeds may increase to up to 13.1 mph. The chance of precipitation is minimal at 1%, with no measurable precipitation expected.

Tonight, the temperature is forecasted to drop to a low of 25.7°F with lighter winds peaking at around 4.1 mph. Conditions will remain mostly overcast, and again, the chance of precipitation will be very low.

Residents are advised to take precautions against the extreme cold conditions, especially in the morning hours. The possibility of hypothermia is significant if adequate protection and preventive measures are not observed.

Today's Details

High
29°F
Low
8°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
80%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
9°F · feels -1°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
5:07pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 29°F 8°F Overcast
Wednesday 29°F 17°F Overcast
Thursday 38°F 18°F Overcast
Friday 30°F 20°F Snow fall: slight
Saturday 19°F 10°F Snow showers: slight
Sunday 26°F 13°F Fog
Monday 39°F 15°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

