1/26/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning, Partly Cloudy, Temp 18.1

* WHAT…For the Cold Weather Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 2 below. For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below expected.
* WHERE…All of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…For the Cold Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
At 2:45 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at a chilly 18.1°F, with partly cloudy skies and wind speeds reaching 11.7 mph. There has been no precipitation today.
Today’s high temperature peaked slightly higher at 18.5°F, with overnight lows expected to drop sharply to 6.1°F. Winds will decrease to around 4.8 mph tonight, under a clear sky.
A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee, warning of dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero. This warning is scheduled to last from 6 PM this evening until noon CST Tuesday. Additionally, a Minor Cold Weather Advisory remains in place until 6 PM CST today due to very cold wind chills reaching as low as 2 below.
Residents are urged to stay prepared for these severe conditions, which can lead to frostbite and hypothermia if adequate precautions are not taken. Please follow local safety guidelines to safeguard against the extreme cold.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|19°F
|6°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|31°F
|4°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|32°F
|15°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|31°F
|17°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|24°F
|13°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|18°F
|8°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|23°F
|12°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
