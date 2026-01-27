Monday, January 26, 2026
1/26/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning in Middle Tennessee, Lows Near -11°F Expected

Extreme Cold Warning

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-27T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until noon CST Tuesday. Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 4.3°F with calm winds at 4.2 mph and no precipitation, under mainly clear skies.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 19.4°F and dipped to a low of 5.9°F. Winds reached up to 10.9 mph, and there was no precipitation. The day was characterized by overcast conditions.

Tonight, residents can expect continued frigid conditions with a low of 5.9°F and light winds up to 4.5 mph. Skies will remain mainly clear, and the chance of precipitation is 0%.

Residents should be aware of dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero, which could result in hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken. It is crucial to dress adequately and limit exposure to the cold.

Today's Details

High
19°F
Low
6°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
75%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
4°F · feels -4°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
5:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 19°F 6°F Overcast
Tuesday 31°F 7°F Overcast
Wednesday 31°F 8°F Overcast
Thursday 33°F 18°F Overcast
Friday 24°F 15°F Overcast
Saturday 18°F 7°F Overcast
Sunday 23°F 13°F Fog

Next 24 Hours

